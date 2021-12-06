Rain the first' test' in Bukit Sari, Ba’Kelalan nomination process

LAWAS: Heavy rain in Lawas from last night until early this morning is set to be the first real “test” in the nomination process of the 12th Sarawak state election involving the Bukit Sari and Ba’Kelalan seats.

The nomination process begins at 9 am today. For the Bukit Sari state seat, the nomination process will begin at the new Lawas District Council while that for Ba’Kelalan will be held at the old building of the Lawas District Council.

As of 8 am, it was still drizzling in Lawas town, which was cool and covered with mist in several areas.

Media, Election Commission (EC), security and health personnel began converging at the Lawas District Council area as early as 7 am.

Special tents have been set up for individuals found to be symptomatic while all Covid-19 preventive measures are also in place based on the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

The EC has set today for nominations, Dec 14 for early voting and Dec 18 for polling.-Bernama