Rain, thunderstorms forecast for nomination day: MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast rain and thunderstorms in several parts of Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak throughout nomination day tomorrow.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said rain is forecast in the morning in one or two areas in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor while in Sabah, the areas affected are the state’s interiors and in Sandakan, Kudat, and Labuan.

At night, rain is forecast in one or two areas in Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, the west coast of Sabah, and Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong and Kapit in Sarawak.

In the Peninsula, thunderstorms have been forecast in the evening at several areas in 12 states, while in Sabah, it will involve the interiors, the west coast, Tawau, Sandakan and Kudat.

As for Sarawak, thunderstorms are forecast in Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri, and Limbang while in the evening, rain is expected in one or two places in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman and Betong.

At night, thunderstorms have been forecast for several places in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and the interiors of Sabah, and also in Labuan.

Polling is on Nov 19, with nomination day set for tomorrow and early voting on Nov 15.-Bernama