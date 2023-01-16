Rais proposes joint committee to resolve people’s issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim (pix) has proposed that the Senate and the Dewan Rakyat form a joint committee to assist and manage people-related issues.

In a statement, he said this includes forming committees on people’s welfare and anti-corruption.

“This form of cooperation is hoped to turn Parliament into an institution of hope for the people to voice out issues that need to be addressed by the country’s leaders.

Rais earlier received a courtesy call from Dewan Rakyat’s deputy speakers Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor and Alice Lau Kiong Yieng in Parliament today.

At the meeting, Rais briefed them on parliamentary reforms being carried out, including amendments to the Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952.

“At the same time, Parliament also wants to see the return of the Parliamentary Services Act 1963, while the enactment of the Code of Ethics for Members of Parliament will be able to ensure proceedings run smoothly,” he said.

Rais said the participation of both Dewan Rakyat deputy speakers was essential to help realise these aspirations. -Bernama