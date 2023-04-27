Rais weighing action to take for sexual smear

MALACCA: Senior Malacca State Executive Council (exco) member Datuk Rais Yasin (pix) said he is mulling taking action for defamation on a controversial posting on social media which linked him to a woman in an alleged sex scandal.

Without mentioning what his course of action might be, the exco member in charge of housing, local government, drainage, climate change and disaster management, said it was to defend his dignity and that of his family from the disparaging accusation.

“I regard this to be a fabricated allegation aimed at bringing me down. But be warned, to whoever made this (allegation), I will also seek ways and means to fight and defend myself, my dignity and my family’s,” he said after going on a walkabout at the Malacca Historic City Council (MBMB) Market in Bachang here today.

Asked if he would lodge a police report regarding the matter, the Paya Rumput assemblyman cum Malacca Umno deputy chief said he would not do so but was willing to give his cooperation if asked to facilitate any investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, Malacca MACC director Mohd Shahril Che Saad, when contacted by reporters, confirmed receiving a report regarding the allegation that a state exco member was involved in sex bribery as an inducement to approve a government project. -Bernama