Rais Yatim awarded honorary doctorate in creative arts

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim(pix) has been awarded an honorary doctorate in creative arts (cultural arts planner) in conjunction with the 16th National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (Aswara) Convocation ceremony yesterday.

According to a statement from Aswara, the award is in appreciation of and to honour Rais for his services and sacrifices in planning the development and expansion of the country's arts and culture.

“This planning was done not only in the context of his official duties at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports; Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage; Ministry of Information, Communication and Culture as well as the Socio-Cultural Advisor to the Government of Malaysia.

“In fact, even when not in an official capacity, he has always shown a very deep interest in cultural arts in the form of literature and performance,“ read the statement.

The statement added that a total of 547 Aswara graduates who completed their studies in 2020 and 2021 were feted at Istana Budaya here yesterday.

The ceremony was officiated by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture secretary-general and Aswara chairman Datuk Wira Dr Noor Zari Hamat.-Bernama