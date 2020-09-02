Rais Yatim New Senate President (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Information, Communications and Culture Minister Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim (pix) was today elected as the new president of the Dewan Negara, the Upper House of Parliament.

He replaces Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran whose term of office ended on June 22.

Rais, 78, was elected the 18th Dewan Negara president through a secret ballot.

He was among the three candidates proposed for the post which included Senator Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff and Senator Theodore Douglas Lind.

However, Theodore withdrew at the last minute.

Rais obtained 45 votes whereas Mohd Yusmadi secured 19 votes.

The result was announced by Dewan Negara deputy president Senator Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Abd Samad.

Earlier, the motion to elect Rais was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan representing Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in accordance with Rule of Meeting 4(1), the Standing Order of the Dewan Rakyat.

The motion was seconded by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Shabudin Yahya while Mohd Yusmadi was proposed for the post by Senator Dr Ahmad Azam Hamzah.

There was a minor commotion when Rais’s candidature was questioned by Senator Nga Hock Cheh who claimed that it was against the Standing Orders of the Senate as Muhyiddin is not a Dewan Negara member.

“Muhyiddin is not a member of the Dewan Negara so he does not have the right to propose Tan Sri Rais Yatim as a candidate for this post. As such, the motion should be rejected,” he said.

However, Abdul Halim supported Muhyiddin by saying that he has the right to do so.

“I listen attentively and understand, although the prime minister is not a member of the Dewan Negara, he is the Head of the Council who determines the dates in which the Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat will sit.

“It is not stated in any Rule of Meeting that only Members of the Senate can propose another member as a candidate for the Dewan Negara president post,” he added.

Abdul Halim then ruled that a vote through a secret ballot should be held as more than one candidature has been submitted, in accordance with the Rule of Meeting 2 (3).—Bernama