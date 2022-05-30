Raise awareness on safe sex in order to stem HIV infections: Expert

PETALING JAYA: A change in attitude towards the conversation of safe sex is needed if we are to reduce the spread of HIV/AIDS infections in the country. The matter is now critical.

Consider this. At the end of 2020, there were an estimated 92,063 people living with HIV (PLHIV) in Malaysia, 80,428 (87%) of whom were aware of their status and had been notified through the national surveillance system. By December 2020, 58% of the reported PLHIV were receiving antiretroviral treatment.

Counselling psychologist Dr Gerard Louis said: “Religion and culture play a role in shaping our attitude towards our awareness on safe sex and overall sexuality. Families themselves find it difficult to openly talk about sexuality and sex even though we are sexual beings,” he told theSun.

Louis said very few adults find it comfortable to talk about sex with their children.

He was commenting on a recent statement by Health Ministry HIV/STI/Hepatitis C Sector head Dr Anita Suleiman, who said unsafe sex has been identified as the main cause behind HIV infections in the country.

Anita had said that 95% of the cases detected each year involve infections due to unsafe sex, especially among homosexual individuals.

“To advocate safe sex, you need to spread the word about it. Unfortunately, we are still lacking in that department.

“Our attitudes need to change because at the moment, our approach seems to be repressive and we are taught not to feel nor talk about sex and sexuality,” Louis said.

“Unfortunately, young people today do not wait until marriage to experiment when their hormones kick in. They end up getting their understanding of sex through the internet and popular media, which may not reflect well on practising safe sex,” he added.

Louis also said when this occurs, young adults end up having a certain depiction of sex that may cause them to develop attitudes towards sex that lacks safety.

“I believe policymakers especially should find a different model for people to openly talk about sex in an honest, open and perhaps graphic way. This way, our youngsters understand what sex is and why it should be experienced safely.”

He said very often, people assume that spreading information on safe sex may prompt the younger generation to indulge more in sex, which comes off as a taboo and a sin in certain religions and cultures.

However, Louis said only with awareness will we be able to find a solution for sexually transmitted infections (STI) and sexually transmitted diseases (STD).

Meanwhile, Azam C.Y., programme manager for Differentiated HIV Services for Key Population with Kelab Belia Kebajikan Setia Alam, which is under Malaysia AIDS Council, said unsafe sex is seen as the biggest contributor to HIV infections, and the government should continue to push for awareness on STD and STI testing and screening among Malaysians.

“We should ensure that awareness campaigns that are carried out on safe sex also reach the grassroots.

“This is to ensure that when the young experiment with their sexuality, they will do it safely,” he said.

Azam added that the government should consider making sexual health screenings and tests widely and easily available to the public.

“It must be noted that the spike in cases is also probably due to the increase in testing and screenings, which is good given that it means more people are taking the effort to get themselves screened and tested.”