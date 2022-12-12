Raise fishermen’s subsistence allowance to RM500: LKIM

BUKIT GANTANG: The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) hopes that the fishermen’s subsistence allowance (ESHN) can be increased from RM300 to RM500.

LKIM chairman Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal said this could, among others, help the group face the uncertainty of their catch, which is depleting by the day, thus, affecting their income.

“I have my own formula where we can raise the ESHN by reducing the excessive oil subsidy and channelling it to increasing the subsistence allowance.

“After doing the calculations, it can be implemented without additional allocation,” he told reporters after presenting the outboard motor aid to about 25 recipients here today.

Syed Abu Husin Hafiz said that should the government approve it, about 40,000 fishermen nationwide would get an additional ESHN of RM96 million per year which is only taken from the oil subsidy.

The ESHN is a monthly assistance to individual owners of fishing vessels and citizen workers working on licensed vessels, with the eligible recipients getting RM300 in 2021 compared to RM250 in 2020.

This programme is to help ease the fishermen’s burden in facing economic pressure due to the increase in the cost of living.-Bernama