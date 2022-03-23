Raising debt ceiling may result in higher borrowing costs: Expert

PETALING JAYA: While it may be normal for a government to raise the debt ceiling, the danger lies in possible downgrades by international rating agencies.

Economists also say the higher debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio will make economic growth more difficult and more vulnerable to economic crises.

Sunway University economics professor Dr Yeah Kim Leng (pix) said the government can always raise the debt ceiling if it was about to breach the 65% limit.

He said it could be raised to 70%, but the government will need to get parliamentary approval.

“The maximum we can raise our debt ceiling to is 80%, but we must remember all this is a self-imposed limit.

“The government only recently raised the debt ceiling. To avoid a higher debt ceiling, the government needs to take prudent fiscal measures such as cutting unnecessary expenses.

“The saving grace is it will get higher dividends from Petronas because of the high oil prices due to the Ukraine war.”

Yeah added that it does not mean the government must spend the windfall and it should instead save it for a rainy day.

He pointed out that there might not be any immediate impact from a higher debt ceiling, but the country could face a downgrade by international rating agencies, resulting in higher borrowing costs.

He cautioned that once the 80% of GDP mark for borrowing is breached, it will be a drag on growth.

“Economic growth will be more difficult and the country will be more vulnerable to economic crises and debt default,” he told theSun.

“Lack of fiscal responsibility will make it difficult for the government to respond to a crisis.

“The windfall from Petronas should be used to rebuild our fiscal buffer to protect us from crises. It will help sustain economic growth and fund government spending,” he said.

He added that GDP only covers the government’s operational spending and for development spending, the government needs to borrow.

Yeah said Malaysia must be careful about raising the debt ceiling to avoid getting into any kind of crisis.

The debt to GDP ratio for Thailand is 59.5%, Indonesia is at 43.29%, Cambodia at 34.24%, Vietnam at 47.9%, Brunei at 2.8% and Singapore at 139.03%.

Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah said national debt at the end of last year inched closer to the RM1 trillion mark, almost breaching the 65% debt ceiling of the country’s GDP.

He said the government’s total debt as at the end of December 2021 was reported to be at RM978.8 billion (63.4% of GDP).

He added that the debt ratios were still below the 65% maximum debt to GDP ratio as previously approved under the Temporary Measures for Government Financing (Coronavirus Disease 2019) Amendment Act 2021.

In March last year, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said the national debt figure was RM820.7 billion (58% of GDP) at the end of 2020.

Universiti Tun Abdul Razak economist Prof Dr Barjoyai Bardai said it was normal for a country to increase its GDP ratio to meet spending needs or deal with unexpected crises.

He said it was not worrisome if the government increases its debt to GDP ratio.

“The majority of the government’s borrowing is from local institutions and this makes its sustainable. What we have to worry about is huge external debts.

“If this was the case, then we could face major issues when it comes to paying back those loans,” he said.

He added that the country cannot compare its debt to GDP ratio with other countries in the region because it is not an indication of progress.

Barjoyai said it was normal practice for governments to fund development, adding that the concern is the increase of debt ratio in such a short period.

He said everyone wants the government to be prudent in its spending but the public still wants all the subsidies the government provides.

“The government can reduce some of its expenses by making government agencies more viable. At one point, the government had to subsidise the Registrar of Companies to the tune of RM500 million but by transforming, it has become self-sustainable.

“It is time the government turns to technology and IR4.0 to transform its services to make government agencies more viable,” he said.