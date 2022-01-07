'Raja Bomoh', 'Puteri Zaleha' released on bail

IPOH: Ibrahim Mat Zin(pix), or 'Raja Bomoh' (shaman) who was arrested for defaming and insulting Islam, was brought before the Syariah Subordinate Court here today.

Ibrahim, 71, and ‘Puteri Zaleha’ or Suliaha Abdul Hamid, 62, arrived at the court compound at 10 am before being taken into the courtroom.

Perak State Syariah Prosecutor Suhaili Ishak informed that his team did not submit the charge sheet in today's proceedings because they needed time to record statements and conduct further investigations.

Therefore, Suhaili requested for Ibrahim and Suliaha to be released on bail under Section 22 of the Perak Syariah Criminal Procedure Enactment 2004.

Syariah Judge Mohammad Najib Ab Razak allowed the two individuals, who were unrepresented, to be released on RM3,000 bail each and fixed Feb 23 for re-mention.

The case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Perak Syariah Criminal Enactment 1992 for defaming and insulting Islam and Section 16 of the same Enactment for violating the fatwa issued by the Perak Mufti Department.

A 25-minute video showing Ibrahim and Suliaha conducting a ritual allegedly to prevent floods went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Ibrahim and three individuals were detained by a team from JAIPk’s Syariah Law Enforcement Division yesterday evening.-Bernama