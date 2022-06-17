Raja Permaisuri Agong attends Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah(pix) graced Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and 96th Birthday celebration hosted by the British High Commission here tonight.

Her Majesty was accompanied by her daughter Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Athiyatullah at the event which was attended by over 800 guests including Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz as the guest of honour.

Members of the Malaysian royalties, senior representative of ministries, members of the Diplomatic Corps and business communities were also present.

The celebration held at The Sime Darby, Bukit Kiara began with a speech from British High Commisioner to Malaysia Charles Hay in which he wished good health and wellbeing to Queen Elizabeth, as well as to the Yang di-Petuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tunku Azizah.

Hay also spoke on the close relationship between the two countries which he described as having flourished into a ‘modern world partnership’ with collaboration across multiple areas of mutual interest.

“The United Kingdom (UK) contributed a total of 15 million British Pound Sterling (GBP) in the last three years alone to implement partnership programmes with Malaysia. Bilateral trade between our countries totaled over 5 billion GBP with the UK seeking to grow priority sectors,“ he said.

At tonight’s event, guests were treated to the best of British culture and pageantry including a performance by the British Circus.

Tunku Azizah and Tengku Jihan had also spent some time admiring amazing pencil portraits of Queen Elizabeth by Malaysian artist Hakim Abdullah, who is better known as the ‘Pencil Ninja’.-Bernama