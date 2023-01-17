Raja Permaisuri Agong joins Maghrib, Isyak prayers at Seri Sendayan Mosque

SEREMBAN: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah joined the congregation to perform Maghrib and Isyak prayers at the Sri Sendayan Mosque here yesterday.

Her Majesty arrived at 6.30 pm accompanied by her daughter, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah Al-Sultan Abdullah, and also listened to the Maghrib lecture titled ‘Self-centeredness’ delivered by Ustaz Shaifudin Maulup.

Tunku Azizah also spent time admiring the mosque’s architecture, accompanied by RHB Group founder Tan Sri Abd Rashid Hussain, who endowed the mosque.

Built over 4.5 hectares of land at a cost of over RM100 million, the mosque features artwork and architecture from countries such as Egypt, Turkey, Dubai, Morocco and China, and attracts many visitors. -Bernama