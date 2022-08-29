Rakuten Trade enhances US trading service with foreign currency facility

PETALING JAYA: Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd today launched its enhanced foreign market service that includes the benefits of a foreign currency facility.

Investors can now seamlessly convert funds between ringgit and US dollar via its iSpeed.my app and web platform. Conversions are made in real time, at competitive rates typically better than most banks, and with no additional foreign exchange charges imposed on inter-currency trades.

Development for an enhanced foreign market platform was earmarked to improve the US trading experience and appeal to a wider range of digital investors who were previously limited for choice in a broker. As a result, many investors opted to sign up with overseas brokers to invest in the US market.

With the rollout, investors now have the added flexibility and choice to trade in either ringgit or US dollar at low brokerage rates of RM7–100 or US$1.88–25.00, respectively.

Rakuten Trade CEO Kazumasa Mise said almost 25,000 US trading accounts have been activated through Rakuten Trade since it first introduced the service in January. It has also served as a catalyst for new investors to test trading strategies on Bursa Malaysia before diversifying onto the US markets.

“To date, more than 85% of Rakuten Trade’s clients trade first on Bursa Malaysia before foraying into the US markets. As a result, Rakuten Trade continues to record strong and steady trading growth on NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and Nasdaq.”

Leveraging on technological advancements, Rakuten Trade is on track to expand its service to include trading access into Hong Kong. More recently, Rakuten Trade announced the revamp of its reward program giving investors more ways to earn brokerage free trades.

As of July 31, 2022, Rakuten Trade had activated more than 250,000 trading accounts and transacted more than RM105 billion in total trading value on Bursa Malaysia since business day one while its clients’ assets under trust was almost RM3.5 billion.