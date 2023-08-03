Rakyat are winners when industry players offer Menu Rahmah: Salahuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The people will be the winners when more industry players offer Menu Rahmah voluntarily said the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix).

He said the Menu Rahmah initiative, which has been launched for almost a month, has gathered more than 1,300 premises and more premises will be involved in the near future, refuting the pessimistic voices on its success.

“As of this evening, we have 1,142 outlets involved in the Rahmah initiative, not including the 182 outlets of Oldtown White Coffee and tomorrow Mcdonald’s, Marrybrown, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut and the latest is that Texas Chicken has also joined Menu Rahmah. Day after day, more and more well-known companies are showing interest and are ready to offer Menu Rahmah.

He told reporters at the launching ceremony of Oldtown White Coffee Menu Rahmah at Laman Niaga Sri Rampai here yesterday.

Salahuddin said his ministry will accept criticism or challenges and will take all criticisms openly so that KPDN can ensure that the Menu Rahmah can continue for a reasonable period of time.

“I strongly believe that KPDN cannot act alone, we need collaboration, understanding, closer cooperation with other ministries, especially in the six core areas - food, transport, health, education, housing and also utilities - as well as people’s infrastructure which must be improved to ensure the (lower) cost of living could be implemented,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said he had held a Special Meeting of the National Cost of Living Action Council (NACCOL) with the cabinet twice.

The NACCOL meeting also included 11 ministries to find a solution regarding the cost of living faced by the people at the moment.

“At my level, we have held the meeting more than twice chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister, I think at the minister level (three times) and at the officer level (twice).

“We are also in an effort to hold discussions with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security at the level of ministers and officials and also the community soon to discuss the Ramadan programme for the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar which will also involve the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) as well as Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL),“ he said.

At the same time, he said KPDN will continue to hold engagement sessions with all stakeholders and his ministry will ensure that there will be more premises throughout the country that introduce Menu Rahmah.

Regarding the effectiveness of the Rahmah initiative, Salahuddin said the people would make the assessment because the Rahmah initiative was made voluntarily and Menu Rahmah is for the people and the people will give feedback.

“All premises and companies participating in this noble effort are voluntary. Some of them said they have been able to increase their income even if it is only (worth) RM5 and below as they have more customers.

“That is an answer that proves that Menu Rahmah does not just provide service to the people but (also to) sellers, stalls and what’s more (kopitiam branded) Oldtown White Coffee will be able to add customers to continue come to support their business,“ he said.

The Menu Rahmah is available in more than 180 Oldtown White Coffee outlets across the country (except for outlets in airports and tourist areas), every day starting at 8 am since March and offers three choices of food sets, namely Nasi Lemak Rahmah with lemon water, Nasi Lemak Rahmah with sausage and lemon juice and Nasi Lemak Rahmah with minced chicken and lemon juice.

Oldtown White Coffee also cooperated with the food delivery operator Food Panda to promote the Menu Rahmah in its application. -Bernama