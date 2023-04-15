Ramadan Bazaar, Malaysia’s annual street food fest

EVERY year during the month of Ramadan, hundreds of thousands of Malaysians look forward to an exciting time at the annual Ramadan Bazaar.

Whether you are a Muslim or non-Muslim, everyone looks forward to visiting the bazaar for a feast of food and drinks.

As we enter the last week of Ramadan, we can’t help but notice how significant this street food fest is to all of us.

For Muslims, the excitement is greater when hunting for good food for breaking fast or Buka Puasa or Iftar.

The bazaar is usually situated along the road, with bustling crowds queueing at vendors and stalls selling all kinds of delicacies you can think of.

Most bazaars start at about 3.30pm and peak at about 6.30pm just before the breaking of fast.

The main disadvantage is that it will cause a frustrating traffic jam for everyone travelling in the vicinity.

The food and the festive feel, however, trump all the traffic frustration and lines of long queues.

The whole ambience of the bazaar is always a sight to behold, with smoke trailing from the satay stalls and grilled fish to the fragrance of murtabak, roti John, kebabs, nasi kukus ayam and the famous nasi lemak, just to name a few.

As for snacks and desserts, this year’s famous kuih is Tepung Pelita, which garners lines of long queues.

There are many kinds of traditional kuihs, snacks and delicious desserts and drinks such as air mata kucing, soya cincau, sirap bandung, coconut shakes and, my personal favourite, cendol.

Overall, the Ramadan Bazaar is a pleasant event since we get to learn about Malaysian culture through food and drink while also being mesmerised by its culinary beauty.

This four-week-long bazaar is considered a unique cultural event for Malaysians as it symbolises unity and brings out harmonious relationships among all races and religions.

Soon, the roads in our neighbourhood will be clear again and there will be no more daily traffic struggles in the late afternoon.

But one thing is certain, we shall miss the joyful atmosphere created by the booths during Ramadan, with their delicious food and drinks.

I look forward to next year along with the sights and excitement of a good food hunt at the Ramadan Bazaar.

Adelle R. B.

Kuala Lumpur