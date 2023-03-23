Ramadan bazaars bustling despite drizzle

KUALA LUMPUR: A slight drizzle here and in a number of places elsewhere in the country did not stop the crowd from returning to the bazaars on the first day of Ramadan.

A Bernama check in KUALA LUMPUR found that visitors started flooding the Kampung Baru Ramadan Bazaar as early as 3 pm to get a variety of iftar dishes including ‘kuih’ (cakes).

A visitor who only wanted to be known as Sarah Hadi told Bernama that she enjoyed seeing people from various races come to the bazaar and described it as unique only to Malaysia.

Hanafi Mat Dom, 47, said his stall, which sells three pieces of honey chicken wings at the price of RM 5, is visited by customers as early as 2 pm.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, drizzling weather did not dampen the mood of the Ramadan bazaar at Bandar Sri Sendayan, Seremban.

State Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry director Muhammad Zahir Mazlan, said a total of 103 enforcement officers were assigned to 52 Ramadan bazaars throughout Negeri Sembilan for monitoring, especially the price of goods.

In MELAKA, a ‘begedil’ trader, Adhwa Khairunnisa, 21, said this year's Ramadan bazaar atmosphere at Pasar Ramadan Merlimau in Jasin was more lively than in previous years during COVID-19.

In KEDAH, the scorching heat did not stop people from visiting the Ramadan bazaar at Darul Aman Stadium, Alor Setar as early as 3.30 pm.

Alor Setar City Council (MBAS) Market and Hawker Division head Jazilah Jalaludin said a total of 192 stalls selling various food and drinks are operating from 3 pm to 7 pm throughout the month of Ramadan.

“Apart from food and drinks, there are 70 stalls selling clothes such as baju kurung and baju Melayu in this bazaar,“ she told Bernama today.

In PENANG, the Menu Rahmah dishes sold at the Ramadan bazaar at the grounds of the Umar Ibnu Al-Khattab Mosque, Bayan Baru were well received by customers.

A trader, Kadir Jamaludin, 42, said he offers a Menu Rahmah dish at a price of RM5 but still makes sure the portion is satisfactory.

In TERENGGANU, ‘ayam pusing Madu Sarawak’ trader Zaizuri Zahid, 46, said he takes a month off from work to focus on the business at the Shahbandar Ramadan Bazaar.

Meanwhile in PERAK, the state government suggested that traders offer discounts to customers who bring their own food containers when purchasing food.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said it was aimed at making consumers aware of the importance of protecting the environment by avoiding the use of plastic bags and responding to the concept of an eco-friendly Ramadan Bazaar.

“We will discuss with traders to get a win-win solution, including offering discounts to customers who bring their own containers,“ she told reporters after distributing biodegradable plastic bags to visitors at the Perak Stadium Ramadan Bazaar in Ipoh. -Bernama