PETALING JAYA: The lively, joyful atmosphere as people shop for food to break fast, will be back at eight Light Rail Transit (LRT) stations, with the set up of Ramadan Bazaar stalls starting next Tuesday.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) acting president and group chief executive officer Datin Norlia Noah said the new norm Ramadan bazaars would bring an air of festivity at the Putra Height, Glenmarie, Kelana Jaya, Pandan Indah, Cempaka, Damai, Gombak and Bangsar LRT stations.

She said apart from giving petty traders the chance to generate some income, the Ramadan Bazaar stalls set up at the parking lot and overhead bridge would fulfill the needs of city dwellers who do not have the time to prepare meals during the fasting month.

“Altogether there will be almost 300 stalls and the number of stalls at each station will vary. Application to operate stalls at the Putra Height LRT is still open,“ she told a press conference in conjunction with the launch of the Rapid KL Support Lokal 2.0 Campaign, here, today.

The Rapid KL Support Lokal 2.0 campaign is a continuation of the group’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative launched last year to help Malaysians affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“During the campaign, our social media team gave free promotions for the over 15 petty traders on Rapid KL’s social media platform and managed to reach 2.3 million users which garnered RM800 thousand in PR value.

“In addition, over 1,000 online traders participated and took the opportunity to publicise their business in the promotional threads and the insta stories created by the Prasarana social media team over the past eight months,“ she said.

Norlia said it is hoped that the second edition of the initiative would generate greater impact and engagement from the mass media to help more business owners including online food entrepreneurs operating from home.

Earlier, 10 traders participating in the ‘Rapid KL Support Lokal 2.0’ at the Lembah Subang LRT station displayed their food products, among them Dapur Hasnah, Pak Syed Nasi Kuning, Strawberry Shots, Botoi Teh Thai, Sky Pastries and Kantin Pramugara. — Bernama