Ramadan bazaars will be allowed this year: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be no restrictions imposed on economic activities this year, including the set up of Ramadan bazaars, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

However, he said, a more refined standard operating procedure (SOP) would be set for Ramadan bazaars which would be announced at a later date.

“We will not close down businesses, I have mentioned earlier, the Raya celebration, fasing month, Ramadan bazaar and night market will go on as usual,“ he told reporters after partaking in the lou sang toss at a Keluarga Malaysia Chinese New Year luncheon here today.

Earlier, the media reported grouses among Ramadan bazaar traders who were worried that they would not be able to operate in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases following the spread of the Omicron variant over the past one month.

Yesterday, 22,802 new Covid-19 infections were recorded bringing the cumulative total to over three million.

Last week, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said Ramadan bazaars would be allowed to operate as usual in the Federal Territories this year, with the enforcement of the existing SOPs.

In 2020, Ramadan bazaars were no allowed nationwide to curb the spread of Covid-19, while last year, the bazaars were only prohibited in the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas.-Bernama