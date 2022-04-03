Ramadan best platform to strengthen spirit of Keluarga Malaysia: Halimah

PUTRAJAYA: Ramadan is not just a month of fasting for Muslims, but it can also be the best platform to strengthen the spirit of the Keluarga Malaysia through the values ​​of tolerance, mutual respect and celebrating differences.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique(pix) said Ramadan was also the month that trained Muslims to be patient and have a strong sense of empathy, especially towards the less fortunate.

“In the spirit of togetherness and gratitude of living as a family, in this glorious month let us take as many opportunities as possible to continue to help the less fortunate and needy,” she said in a statement, here today.

Halimah said the country’s transition to endemic phase on April 1 has enabled the people to enjoy relaxed restrictions, including the organising of Ramadan bazaars.

“We will see various races and ethnicities of Keluarga Malaysia visiting (Ramadan bazaars) to get a variety of food and drinks as well as necessities. However, let us not forget to always adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) that have been set,” she said.

She also extended her Ramadan greetings and hoped that Muslims could make the most out of this month to increase their acts of worship in hope to find Lailatul Qadar, a night that is better than a thousand months.-Bernama