Ramasamy: 1MDB scandal not enough to dislodge BN

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) is on a winning streak in elections because the opposition failed to highlight other pressing concerns affecting the people, and instead continued to harp on the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal to win votes, Professor P. Ramasamy said today.

The Penang deputy chief minister ll said the incessant campaign against the 1MDB financial scandal with the involvement of the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak might have given the Pakatan Harapan (PH) an edge in the last election.

“However, this is not to be so in the subsequent by-elections in the country. By focusing overwhelmingly on this issue, the opposition might have neglected other important concerns of the electorate.

“It was PH’s inability to break the cultural barrier of support to Barisan Nasional-Umno that mitigated against them.

“Ironically, the one-time political villain Najib has become a sort of folk hero to the predominantly Malay voters and to some sections within the non-Malays,” he said in a statement today.

Ramasamy also pointed out that the recent BN victories in Malacca and Johor suggested that all the bad publicity about Umno or BN’s complicity in corruption and financial misdeeds was not enough to dislodge the coalition from the mainstream of Malaysian politics.

“Never mind the poor voter turnout in the Johor elections, the fact that BN won a supermajority of 40 out of the total 56 seats suggests something is really ailing the Malaysian political system.

“It serves no purpose to blame the low turnout of slightly more than 50 per cent and the gain in popular votes as mitigating factors in the failure to unseat BN,“ he added.

On Saturday, BN won 40 out of the 56 seats in the Johor elections, PH with only DAP and Amanah won 11, while PKR, which used its own logo, won one.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) won three seats, with the former prime minister calling themselves “underdogs”. Youth-based party Muda, an ally of PH, won one seat.

None of the other opposition parties – Pejuang, Warisan, Parti Sosialis Malaysia, Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Putra – won any seats.