Ramasamy: Anwar-Najib debate pushed their own policies

PETALING JAYA: What ought to have been a debate on Sapura Energy Bhd (SEB) between Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim turned out to be a political positioning of their respective selves, Professor P. Ramasamy said today.

The Penang deputy chief minister ll said the debate started with both stating their respective positions on SEB. However, according to Ramasamy, the debate failed to provide crucial information.

“The debate on SEB was merely an appetiser before both the candidates went on to state their respective political stand on the development trajectory of the country.

“While Najib was pretending to reveal that he knew what was necessary for the country, Anwar took a more cautious approach by saying that not everything in the past worked well for the country.

“Najib unashamedly talked about big projects being beneficial to the people without blinking an eye on the infamous and notorious 1MDB scandal that rocked the nation, paving the way for the PH (Pakatan Harapan) to gain control of the government in 2018,“ he said in a statement today.

Ramasamy then stressed that he would take Anwar’s side on the debate simply because he had a clean record, unlike Najib, referring to the former prime minister’s corruption conviction and other ongoing cases.

“There is no way I will support Najib simply because he is not part of the solution but part of the problem.

“But whether it is Najib or Anwar, they simply cannot pretend that the past will not catch up with them.

“On this matter, Anwar’s record is much better than that of Najib,” he said.