Ramasamy: Singapore needs to temper firmness with compassion and mercy

PETALING JAYA: The Singapore government needs to temper firmness with compassion and mercy, Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy(pix) said.

His comments came after the Singapore High Court postponed the hearing of the appeal of Nagaethran K. Dharmalingam, who is facing the death sentence, in the Court of Appeal on grounds he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Nagaenthran was slated to be executed by hanging at the Changi Prison at 6am today.

Ramasamy said many countries had done away with capital punishment simply because it does not serve as a deterrent against crimes nor has any rehabilitative value.

“The matter is just now about Nagaenthran, but it is about others who are awaiting their turn to be executed.

“It is not about Singapore needing to act tough against criminals but balancing firmness with compassion and understanding for the poor and the unfortunate,” he said in a statement today.

Ramasamy also pointed out that those involved in criminal activities are those from a lower socio-economic background.

“The death penalty cannot act as a deterrent simply because the real culprits in drug trafficking remain free,” he added.

Ramasamy said that although Nagaenthran may have been spared from his execution, his fate remains uncertain for now.

The Court of Appeal in Singapore extended the stay of execution granted by the high court a day earlier after Nagaenthran tested positive for Covid-19.

A new date for the Court of Appeal hearing has yet to be fixed.

Nagaenthran was arrested in 2009 for bringing 42.72 grams (1.5 ounces) of heroin into Singapore.

Nagaenthran has been diagnosed with intellectual disability and has an IQ of 69, which is lower than average.