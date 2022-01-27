Ramasamy: Why have a coalition if PKR doesn’t trust the PH logo

PETALING JAYA: Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P Ramasamy has hit out at PKR’s decision to use its own party logo instead of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) in the upcoming Johor polls.

He said it is wrong and superficial for some PKR leaders to think that the source of the problem is in the use of the coalition’s logo.

“Placing undue weight on logo might be counterproductive as the real issues that might affect the performance of the parties might be pushed to the background. PH coalition partners, DAP and Amanah have decided to stick to the coalition’s logo.

“I think that is a right move keeping in mind the need for alternative politics in the country.

If PKR does not trust the coalition’s logo, then what is the point of having the coalition in the first place?” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Anwar said the PH presidential council had agreed to allow PKR to use its own logo in the Johor elections while Amanah and DAP would contest under the PH banner.

PKR strategic director Sim Tze Tzin said this was an important decision, adding that he had “first-hand experience” from PKR’s wipe-out in the Melaka polls.