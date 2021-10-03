Ramlan Harun is new Rural Development Ministry sec-gen

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Ramlan Harun(pix) has been appointed as the new Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) secretary-general effective Oct 1 replacing Datuk Dr Ahmad Jailani Muhamed Yunus.

In a statement, KPLB said the appointment of Ramlan is a continuation to empower the ministry which is responsible for ensuring that the development of rural areas in Malaysia is continued and realised under the Rural Development Policy (DPLB) for the benefit of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (the Malaysian Family).

Holding a Masters degree in Land Resource Management from Universiti Putra Malaysia, a degree in Housing and Building Planning from Universiti Sains Malaysiam and a Diploma in Public Administration, from National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN), Ramlan, 57 started his career as an assistant director at the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT).

“He has vast experience in public service for 25 years and had worked in several ministries and departments and administration at the state level.

“Among them are the Cameron Highlands District Office, National Housing Department, KPKT, Economic Affairs Ministry and the Health Ministry before being appointed as deputy-secretary general (Manageme nt) of the Home Ministry,” said KPLB.

In the statement, the KPLB also expressed its appreciation to Ahmad Jailani, who had served for three years, for all his all his devotion and service when serving the ministry.-Bernama