Ramssol secures new revenue stream via deal with GT-Max Motors

PETALING JAYA: Ramssol Group Bhd has secured a new revenue stream with the signing of a commission agreement between its subsidiary, RAMS Solutions Sdn Bhd, and GT-Max Motors (M) Sdn Bhd, a motorcycle retailer.

Under the agreement, GT-Max Motors will engage the services of RAMS to provide a mobile application platform, called Rider Gate, to sell its products and services as well as manage its operations and finances more efficiently. RAMS is also obliged to assist GT-Max Motors in the maintenance of the platform.

Accordingly, RAMS will be paid commission on every sale completed online or offline for GT-Max Motors. This will include the sale and trade of new and used motorcycles; sale of accessories and auto parts, and extended warranty and insurance; completion of motorcycle services; and provision of technical training courses for mechanics.

Ramssol group managing director and CEO Datuk Seri Cllement Tan Chee Seng said in this instance, RAMS has the skills and expertise to provide a mobile application – be it for ISO, Android or Huawei Platform – and wen-based solutions with the ability to integrate with enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, payment gateways, and related financial systems, namely “Rider Gate”, as services to GT-Max Motors.

“Without a doubt, this agreement will contribute to Ramssol’s growth and further boost our standing as a business-critical technology solutions provider in Malaysia,” he added.

Additionally, the company announced that it will undertake the propose private placement, which involves the issuance of up to 10% of the total number of issued Ramssol shares, at an issue price to be determined and announced at a later date. The gross proceeds raised from the exercise will be mainly utilised for the expenditure in relation to the development of Rider Gate.