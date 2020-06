PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is slated to make a special address tomorrow that will touch on a range of matters on the Movement Control Order (MCO), Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said.

“Plenty will be mentioned, so just wait for it,” he said at the daily media briefing on the CMCO here today.

Ismail Sabri said this after responding to queries about unmarried individuals being allowed to return home to their hometowns to meet their parents.

Ismail Sabri also said the government, in principle, has agreed with the standard operating procedures (SOP) on capacity expansion for Friday prayers and congregational prayers in mosques and surau tabled by Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri in the Cabinet meeting today.

He said what was clear is that the SOPs proposed by the Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) was based on the size of mosques and surau for social distancing protocols to be adhered to.

“As long as there is social distancing (at mosques) there should be no restrictions for congregational prayers. If the mosque is big in size, for example, the Putrajaya Mosque, the one-metre social distancing can possibly accommodate 200 to 300 people,” he said.

Ismail Sabri the SOPs will be announced soon after getting the consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Meanwhile, 2,189 Indonesian illegal immigrants, currently detained at Immigration Depots in Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak, will be deported today, he said.

Ismail Sabri said the first phase of deportation will also involve 672 illegals detained in Sabah depots.

“The first group involves 450 illegals who will be sent back on three flights to Jakarta, Medan and Surabaya today, followed by another 445 to Jakarta, Medan and Surabaya on June 10 and 1,294 more scheduled for deportation on June 22,” he said.

As for the second phase, a total 2,623 illegals will be deported in the next two months, he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said several countries have also agreed to help bring home their citizens, including China, who currently has about 500 of its citizens in detention centres here.

He said all migrants in three detention centres have undergone Covid-19 screenings, and those tested positive have been sent to the Covid-19 Low-Risk Patient Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park in Serdang for treatment.

Up to yesterday, 675 illegals were being treated for the virus while 120 more have been discharged.

In a related matter, Ismail Sabri said from May 1 to yesterday, 393 foreigners and 72 skippers were detained under Op Benteng for attempting to enter the country through rat trails.

Ismail Sabri said also arrested were 11 suspected smugglers while 12 vessels were seized.

Enforcement agencies also managed to turn away 132 illegals and five skippers in 17 vessels attempting to encroach Malaysian waters while 1,517 illegals were detained after managing to sneak in.

In another development, discussions will be held this Tuesday on whether to allow more economic sectors to be reopened, including pond fishing activities and boat services for anglers. — Bernama