Rangers relieve pressure on Van Bronckhorst by thrashing Aberdeen

GLASGOW: Rangers gave some relief to beleaguered boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst (pix) by coming from behind to beat Aberdeen 4-1 at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Dutch coach was under fire after falling four points behind Celtic at the top of the table and a disastrous Champions League campaign that has seen Rangers concede 19 goals in five straight defeats.

In-form Aberdeen looked set to inflict more gloom on the blue half of Glasgow when Connor Barron fired the visitors in front.

But Van Bronckhorst got a response from his players when he needed it most for a comfortable win that could have been even more convincing.

Antonio Colak and John Lundstram turned the game around before half-time.

Captain James Tavernier headed in a third early in the second half before missing a penalty awarded after a VAR review for handball.

Substitute Alfredo Morelos did finally add a deserved fourth goal for the hosts late on as Rangers cut the gap on Celtic, who travel to Livingston on Sunday, to one point.

“Even after the goal against us, we showed the desire to go forward and create chances,“ said Van Bronckhorst.

“It gives us confidence. Aberdeen were in good form but we didn’t give them any chance.

“I expect that level of performance every game we play.”

Hibernian took advantage of Aberdeen's defeat to move up to third with a 3-0 win over St. Mirren thanks to goals from Martin Boyle, Mykola Kukharevych and Ewan Henderson.

Dundee United remain bottom after a 1-0 home defeat to Motherwell, while St Johnstone were 1-0 winners over Kilmarnock.-AFP