Rangnick ready for emotional battle at Atletico

MANCHESTER: Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick (pix) said his side are ready for an “emotional” battle in their Champions League last-16 first leg at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (Thursday, 4am Malaysian time), heaping praise on the hosts’ manager Diego Simeone for instilling such passion.

While Atletico have reached the knockout rounds for the eighth time in the last nine seasons, United are in the last 16 for the first time since 2018-19.

Staying in the top four in the English Premier League has been a struggle for United, but they topped their Champions League group – something Rangnick is adamant does not make them certain to reach the latter rounds.

“To say that a club like United should regularly be in the semifinal of the Champions League is not unique (to them),” Rangnick told a news conference on Tuesday. “I can recall a few other clubs in Europe where this could also be the case.

“They (Atletico) are always an emotional side and this reflects the character of the manager. Diego Simeone is probably one of the best emotional managers in Europe. The way his team play reflects those emotions.

“We need to match the levels of energy in both games. It will be physical, it will be emotional and we will have to be mentally strong in both games.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals were crucial to United advancing to the last 16, with the veteran forward scoring crucial late strikes against Atalanta, home and away, and Villarreal.

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes believes the experience of Ronaldo, and that of multi-European Cup winner Raphael Varane, will be vital in Madrid, while insisting the squad remains unified, despite media reports to the contrary.

“He (Ronaldo) has that smell for the goal,” Fernandes said. “Having players that can decide games in any moment is helpful.

“We also have Rapha (Varane), who won it four times. But it is always the first time for someone. They are hungry to do something well.

“I saw the goal of H (Harry Maguire at Leeds United on Sunday) and I was slapping his head and saying ‘how can you score with that big head’ so I think it is just people trying to make stories about this club.”

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has not travelled with the squad as he is still ruled out with a groin problem. – Reuters