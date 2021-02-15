Rape in Miri lock-up: Bukit Aman acts against 11 senior and low-ranked police personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven senior and low-ranked police personnel will face disciplinary action following a police report made on a rape case at the Miri central police lock-up in Sarawak in January.

Bukit Aman Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance director, Datuk Zamri Yahya said in a statement today that disciplinary action (demotion or sacking) would be taken against them by the JIPS for failure or negligence in carrying out their duties.

He said two police reports were received, the first from a police officer and the second by the victim who claimed the incident occurred due to negligence.

“Both the investigation papers opened have been referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,” he added.

Zamri said a 19-year-old male had been charged under Section 376 of the Penal Code on Jan 12 while for the second report, both police personnel guarding the lock-up were suspended from work since Jan 14 and charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 on Feb 9.

“The case was investigated by the JIPS for negligence and misconduct in the incident,” he added.

Last January, Senator Alan Ling Sie Kiong had in a posting on his Facebook page revealed that a report was lodged by the victim (aged 16) at the Miri central police station, claiming that she was raped by other detainees in the lock-up.

On another development, Zamri said the JIPS viewed seriously the allegations of sexual harassment involving policemen manning roadblocks against female drivers that went viral on social media recently.

He said stern action would be taken from the criminal and disciplinary aspects against the policemen found to have been involved in the incidents.

“Those allegedly involved have been removed from roadblock duty until completion of the investigations,” he added. — Bernama