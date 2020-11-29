Rape suspect throws stepgrandson out of apartment, killing child

KUALA LUMPUR: Enraged at being restrained from raping his stepdaughter, a Nigerian flung his four-year-old stepgrandson out of a window of an apartment in Setapak here early today, killing the child instantly.

The 42-year-old suspect, who is married to a 49-year-old local woman and has a child with her, four stepchildren and the stepgrandson, had also jumped out of the family’s apartment after throwing the child.

He survived the jump but suffered injuries.

Wangsa Maju police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said police received a distress call of a child who was found dead at a carpark at the Danau Kota apartments at about 8am.

He said police went to the scene and found that the foreign suspect had been detained by the public and security guards of the apartment.

Rajab said police learnt that the suspect had earlier tried to rape one of his stepdaughters who was asleep in the living room of the house.

He said when the suspect’s wife spotted his attack, she went to the victim’s aid and with the help of the other children, they tried to stop him.

“The suspect went berserk and started assaulting his wife and children including his four-year-old stepgrandson,” Rajab said.

The terrified woman and the children ran out of the apartment to save themselves before they sought help from the neighbours and security guards.

On seeing them scream out for help, the suspect picked up the child who was in a weak state due to the earlier assault and took him into the master bedroom.

“The suspect then flung the child out of the window on the third floor before he jumped out,“ Rajab said.

He said paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced the child dead.

Rajab said the suspect, his wife and the children were sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment.

He said police will seek a remand order on the suspect on Monday and urged those with information on the case to contact the investigations officer, ASP S.Gopal at 012-5120242, or the district CID ASP M.Hussin Sallehuddin Zolkifly at 017-2446363.