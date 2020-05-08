Rapid Penang bus service returns to normal operation from today

GEORGE TOWN: The Rapid Penang bus service, of which frequency was reduced throughout the Movement Control Order period since March 18, has returned to its normal operation today.

According to Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd operation chief Ahmad Shabuddin Abdullah, all 240 Rapid Penang buses are now fully operational in all routes, with the operation hours fixed from 5.30 am to 11 pm daily in line with the implementation of the the Penang Gradual Recovery Strategy (PGRS), which will reopen sectors of the economy in stages from today to May 13.

“The Rapid Penang bus service are now fully operational according to the standard operating procedures (SOP) where the number of passengers in a bus has been reduced to ensure social distancing.

“Our 12-metre long bus will only transport 23 passengers at a time, while the 10-metre long bus will only take 19 passengers at a time,” he told reporters after checking the operation at the Rapid Penang bus terminal in Weld Quay here today.

He also advised all passengers to wear face masks and follow the seating and standing arrangements in the bus.

“We will use this one-week period to monitor the number of passengers using our bus service and if the number is small, we may reduce the number of buses operating in the following week,” he said.

Ahmad Shabuddin said all bus drivers were required to undergo body temperature check before they begin their daily routine and only those with clean bill of health will be allowed to drive.

“We will also carry out bus interior cleaning and disinfection exercise on daily basis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shabuddin said all Penang Island City Council’s Congestion Alleviation Transport (CAT) and Central Area Transit routes will remain non-operational until further notice. -Bernama