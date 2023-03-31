Rapid Rail actively working on overcoming service disruptions

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) is actively working on identifying and overcoming several operations-related issues that have resulted in service disruptions of late.

It said this was following several service disruptions on the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) line and the Kajang and Putrajaya Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) lines, which led to travel delays and congestion on the platform.

“Preliminary investigations on all those disruptions found that they did not result from the failure of the entire system but only involved certain sub-components,” it said in a statement today.

It added that apart from intensifying improvement efforts, Rapid Rail has also increased the number of technical personnel at identified locations and provided critical spare parts at stations so that repair works can be completed faster to reduce the disruption period.

“All improvement efforts being carried out are to ensure the continuity of quality transport services for users. They are also in line with Rapid Rail’s commitment to ensuring the continued safety and comfort of commuters,” it said.

Earlier, there were several disruptions involving the operation of train services such as the MRT Putrajaya Line, MRT Kajang Line and LRT Kelana Jaya Line but Rapid Rail managed to overcome the problems speedily.

“Rapid Rail apologises to all commuters for the inconvenience caused and greatly appreciates the public’s support for public transport services,” it added. -Bernama