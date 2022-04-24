Rare birds, cigarettes and fireworks worth RM2.9mil seized in raids

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested four local men and seized goods worth about RM9.2 million in several raids from Wednesday until yesterday to crack down on the smuggling of contraband, fireworks and wildlife in the capital and Perak.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali, in his statement, said the raids carried out by the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (CPSK) successfully solved four cases.

He said in the first raid through Op Bersepadu Khazanah (Integrated Op) at a residence in Setapak here on Wednesday (April 20), they arrested two local men and seized two Murai Batu birds (white-rumped shama) estimated to be worth RM160,000.

“During the operation, the raiding team also discovered a store containing 186 boxes of fireworks worth RM650,000. The case is being investigated in accordance with Section 60 of the Wildlife Conservation Act and Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957,” he said.

Hazani said on Thursday and yesterday through Op Kontraband, the CPSK raided premises in Teluk Intan and Tambun in Perak, with both cases being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967.

“In a raid on an industrial premises in Teluk Intan, the raiding party arrested two local men and seized 13,133 cartons of white cigarettes and 3,300 cartons of kretek cigarettes believed to have been smuggled in worth RM6,764,417, cash amounting to RM103,000 and three vehicles. The total seizure is estimated to be worth RM6,976,130.

“In the raid in Tambun, police managed to bust a cigarette smuggling and distribution syndicate and seized 3,349 cartons of white cigarettes and 253 cartons of kretek cigarettes of various brands worth an estimated RM1.4 million,“ he said.

He added that from January until yesterday, the CPSK and the General Operations Force had carried out 42 raids, involving seizures amounting to RM50,345,509.66 and the detention of a total of 60 individuals.-Bernama