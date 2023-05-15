Rare white deadly albino cobra spotted in India

RECENTLY, a rare albino cobra, was discovered inside a house in India during a period of severe rain.

The regional Wildlife & Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) shared on Facebook that concerned locals reported the presence of the 5-foot-long snake to the WNCT. T

The organisation’s efforts focus on learning, instruction, protection, rehabilitation, anti-poaching, negotiation, and preservation.

To safeguard the community, a snake catcher provided by the WNCT safely removed the poisonous and potentially fatal snake, after which it was released back into the wild.

Cobras, which typically avoid humans except when they feel threatened, are common in the Indian subcontinent and have venom that can be extremely harmful and lethal in the most severe cases, World of Buzz reports.

The WNCT highlighted on Facebook that the albino cobra was deemed to be in good health after being examined by experts and was subsequently released into a biodiverse woodland region, which would serve as its new habitat.