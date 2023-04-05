Ras Adiba: Be our eyes, ears to ensure abuse of disabled children never happen again

KUALA LUMPUR: The public should serve as the eyes and ears to ensure that abuse cases involving children with disabilities do not happen again, said Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi.

The OKU Sentral president said she will continue to fight for the rights of disabled children to ensure they are not neglected or mistreated.

She said this to reporters when met after the Sessions Court here delivered its decision in the case of Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali (pix), who was charged with neglecting and abusing a teenage girl with Down syndrome known as Bella yesterday.

Siti Bainun was sentenced to 10 years’ jail for negligence and 12 years for abuse, with both sentences running concurrently.

Ras Adiba described today’s decision as a victory for the ‘Justice For Bella’ activists who have worked tirelessly to obtain justice for the victim.

“I am grateful because today we can see that justice has been served for Bella, who is representing disabled children out there, and from now on no one will mess with PwD (persons with disabilities), especially children who are unable to stand up for themselves,” she said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Datuk Baljit Singh Sindhu, who led a watching brief in Bella’s case, expressed satisfaction with today’s verdict, saying that justice has prevailed for Bella.

“Various government agencies need to analyse this case and learn from this case. It is about time to relook at the Child Act and relevant laws and amend them accordingly in Parliament,” he said.

Siti Bainun, 31, was ordered to serve 12 years in prison immediately after the Sessions Court here dismissed her application for a stay of execution of the prison sentence.

Siti Bainun was sent to Kajang Prison to serve the prison sentence from yesterday.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi sentenced her to 12 years in prison after finding her guilty of two counts of neglecting and abusing the 13-year-old girl Bella at a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju between February and June 2021. -Bernama