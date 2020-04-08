Ras Adiba on a mission to feed the hungry in Kuala Lumpur

PETALING JAYA: While most of us are complaining about being cooped up in the comforts of our homes, there are many roaming the streets in Kuala Lumpur, running on empty.

Veteran newscaster Ras Adiba Radzi (pix) has set her sights on helping these people whom society has forgotten.

Prompted by a recent encounter with the hungry folk on the streets of Kuala Lumpur, she has launched a food aid programme to feed them.

“We have identified 600 of these families. We have managed to send cooked food to about 200 families so far,” she told theSun.

Ras Adiba, who is Orang Kurang Upaya (OKU) Sentral chairman, said the organisation had identified families in Sentul, Gombak, Puchong, Selayang, Old Klang Road and PJ Old Town.

To her surprise, her effort has caught the attention of several non-governmental organisations and some have reached out to give her a hand to help these families.

“Friends and businesses have come forward to help,” she said.

Single mothers have volunteered to prepare the food, she added.

“Even the disabled have offered their time and energy to make this work,” she added.

Ras Adiba said some people have expressed curiosity as to how a disabled person could help.

“There is nothing to it,” she said with a laugh. “Once you’ve put your mind to it, everything is possible.

”Ras Adiba’s initiative, called Kita Bantu Kita, calls on the public to donate either in cash or kind.

Financial contributions can be made to Persatuan OKU Sentral through online banking to RHB Bank account 26452600002585. Volunteers can call 012-221 6605, 012-273 9493 or 011-27377101 for more information