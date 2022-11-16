Ras Adiba receives Honorary Doctor Degree from OUM

PETALING JAYA: OKU Sentral president, Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi, has today been conferred with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Social Sciences and Humanities by Open University Malaysia (OUM).

Ras Adiba received the award from OUM Chancellor, Tun Jeanne Abdullah, at the university’s special convocation ceremony, held at the Le Méridien Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Jeanne, in her speech, said the Honorary Degree of Doctor is a mark of appreciation to Ras Adiba for her outstanding contribution to the persons with disabilities (PWD) community.

“I think this is a good message for us all, as the prevailing tendency is to view disability as a tragedy. PWD are often viewed as unfortunate, lesser beings who require charity,” Jeanne said.

Meanwhile, Ras Adiba, who is also the chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), when met, said the honorary degree will serve as an inspiration for her to continue helping the disabled community with new reforms.

“I am grateful... this award is not just for me but for the community too, as all that I do is for them. I will continue to do my best for the PWD community, as well as for the larger community.

“A lot needs to be done for the PWD community, especially in education, employment and improving the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Act,“ she said, while expressing hope that the PWD community would not give up on pursuing their ambitions.-Bernama