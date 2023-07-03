Ras Adiba to receive 2023 International Women of Courage Award

KUALA LUMPUR: Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix) was announced today as one of the 2023 International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award Recipients on March 8, at the White House in Washington, United States.

According to a statement issued by the United States Department of State today, Secretary of State Anthony J.Blinken and First Lady Jill Biden will host the annual ceremony.

“The IWOC Award ceremony will honour a group of 11 extraordinary women from around the world who are working to build a brighter future for all,” said the statement.

According to the statement Ras Adiba has spent most of her professional life advancing and promoting human rights, selflessly advocating for vulnerable populations, and using her platforms to shed light on injusticies in Malaysian society.

In May 2020, she was appointed senator to represent persons with disabilities.

In November 2020, Ras Adiba was appointed the first female chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), which is a significant move since Malaysia lacks women with leadership qualities, and even more so persons with disabilities, in leadership roles.

Ras Adiba also became a national Paralympic sharpshooter and earned a spot in the Malaysian Book of Records for ‘wheeling’ 420km in 13 days from Johor Bharu to Putrajaya in her wheelchair.

Other recipients include Dr Zakira Hekmat from Afghanistan, Alba Rueda from Argentina and Donis Rios of Costa Rica. -Bernama