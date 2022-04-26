Rasuah Busters: Najib popular because Malaysians have lost sense of shame

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak(pix) would not be so popular if Malaysians rediscovered their sense of right and wrong, said corruption watchdog founder Nurhayati Nordin.

“We have lost our sense of shame.

“It’s alright for us to recognise the good some people have done but to popularise them under such circumstances, we need to reflect,” the Rasuah Busters chief executive told The Malaysian Insight.

Nurhayati said she did not blame Najib as he has “the guts” to still move among the masses despite his conviction.

“Although we cannot blame this small group of leaders for taking advantage of us amidst the economic problems, we as the people should know better,” she said when asked what she thought about Najib’s popularity among Malaysians during the recent Malacca and Johor state elections.

Nurhayati, who quit being a lawyer to lead Rasuah Busters, advocates fighting graft through education and awareness campaigns among grassroots Malaysians.

Najib was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and handed a RM210 million fine after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving RM42 million of SRC International funds. His appeal is pending at the Federal Court.

He also faces several other charges over the 1MDB scandal.

Despite facing trials, Najib has reinvented himself as “Bossku” to gain popularity with the people, attracting huge crowds everywhere he goes.