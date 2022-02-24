RasuahBusters adopts ‘Agent Meow’ as symbol in its anti-corruption campaign

SHAH ALAM: #RasuahBusters today introduced ‘Agent Meow’ or cats as a symbol to raise awareness among the people to stay away from corruption.

#RasuahBusters Team Leader Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub(pix) said cats have been selected as the agent for its anti-corruption campaign, which it had been working on for the past year, as this was symbolic to the animal’s behaviour that is always alert to the environment.

“The responsibility to protect the country’s treasures is reflected on cats’ alertness to a particular situation,” he said during the launch of #RasuahBusters Agent Meow which was streamed live on Sinar Harian Facebook page.

Hussamuddin said apart from its tame nature and being loved by humans, the animals can also be relied on to catch pests and dangerous animals such as rats and snakes.

“We hope through (the selection of) Agent Meow, the people will have the awareness and responsibility to catch the rats and snakes (those who give and receive bribes),” he said.-Bernama