SHAH ALAM: The #RasuahBusters campaign is a wave of movement by the people for the people to eradicate the culture of giving and taking bribes and any form of abuse of power.

Karangkraf Media Group chairman, Datuk Dr Hussamuddin Yaacub said #RasuahBusters, founded in January, would be more of an awareness campaign to combat the immoral activity at an early stage.

Hussamuddin, who is also the #RasuahBusters team chief, said the movement under the Sinar for Malaysia Campaign was implemented as a result of brainstorming by 15 core team members from various backgrounds in creating awareness to society to steer clear of the practice.

He said the core #RasuahBusters team acts as a think tank in drawing up strategies, managing communications and work movements including the formation of strategic cooperation among individuals and various groups among Malaysians.

‘’It is also aimed at leading towards moral and integrity reforms with the goal of a joint struggle to together eradicate the corruption ‘pandemic’.

‘’We are still at the starting stage of phase one (awareness), it may take time to reach the reform phase (change) but the campaign will be conducted on a continuous basis,’’ he said after a ceremony to announce the #RasuahBusters Core Team here, today.

Hussamuddin said the main focus of the #RasuahBusters campaign would be on associations and non-government organisations (NGO) to work with his team in effectively disseminating messages on the dangers of corruption and also lauding the participation of the public as #RasuahBusters volunteers.

He said the campaign, which uses the slogan ‘Mak Kata Jangan’ (Mum Says Don’t) as part of its strategies to empower its mission, was his team’s best analogy to include the role of parents regardless of race or religion in preserving and improving the core values and character of a child.

For further information, the public could surf the portal https://sinaruntukmalaysia.com.my/rasuah-busters/ or social media platforms. — Bernama