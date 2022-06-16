Ration card proposed to facilitate aid delivery

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia should implement a ration card system as practised in India to provide income-based subsidies to those who need it most.

The move would require the setting up of special shops or sections in supermarkets where ration card holders can purchase essential consumer items like rice, sugar, flour and perishables, among others, while also allowing for a more targeted disbursement of subsidies that cuts the rich out of the equation.

Malaysia Venture Capital Management Bhd director and economist Manokaran Mottain, who made the suggestion, said income-based subsidies would benefit the low-income group, adding that the government should devise effective mechanisms and organise appropriate levels of income subsidies to reach specific income groups.

However, he cautioned that the underlying causes of rising prices must be addressed before implementing any type of subsidy so that the assistance provided to the people can be effectively delivered.

“The government must move to targeted measures as it cannot forever afford price subsidies. It depends on the government how it wants to do it, but it first needs to identify the factors that contribute to price increases and address them.

“When chicken prices increase, it doesn’t benefit the farmers but the middleman. As long as the government does not curb the involvement of middlemen, no matter how much income-based subsidies are implemented, it would never be enough.

“But if a ration card system is put in place with effective price controls, then our society’s poor can purchase their consumer items from specific outlets that accept ration cards,” he said, stressing that such a system would effectively prevent the rich from benefiting from subsidies.

Manokaran also said the government’s intention to ease the burden of the B40 group would not be achieved unless it curbs profiteering by traders.

“Enforcement must be enhanced, especially when there are complaints from consumers about price increases. If restaurants increase prices, send enforcement officers to their premises and find out the reasons,” he said.

Universiti Utara Malaysia economics professor Dr K. Kuperan Viswanathan said if implemented, the ration card system must have proper identification of target communities which do not meet basic food requirements.

He added that the authorities should monitor the entire implementation process to ensure that the privilege is not abused.

“The idea involves a lot of work to get it going. It’s not easy to identify who deserves a ration card. Sometimes, ration cards fall in the hands of people who shouldn’t be getting them.”

However, he said the situation in Malaysia is still fine compared with India, which has a sizable population who do not fulfil basic food requirements.

Kuperan suggested the government provide income support to the target communities, allowing consumers to shop at markets.

“It’s true that if we implement a ration card system, it will have fixed prices. But what will happen is the market would not be able to adjust to produce more of the products.

“We can’t compare with India because it suffers from sizable poverty numbers. If a sizeable category of people in a society cannot get basic food needs, then you bring in ration cards.

“When the government provides income support, it allows people to buy food from the market, which gives the right signal to producers to produce products,” he added.

“If producers don’t get the right signals, the market would never adjust and the people would never get the flow of the goods they need.”