Raya compound: Police take statement of company manager

SEREMBAN: Police have taken the statement of a book publishing company manager to assist investigation on the dissemination of false news on compounds issued over the violation of the 2021 Aidilfitri standard operating procedure (SOP) in Nilai Impian, near here, yesterday.

Nilai district police chief, Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the statement of the individual who is the owner of a Twitter account ‘No War But Class War’ @ Icsmxms was taken after the 42-year-old man turned up at Nilai district police headquarters at 9 am.

‘’The device which was believed used to upload the statement on the issue was confiscated and the individual was then freed on police bail.

‘’Investigation is still going on under Section 505(B), Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 4(1) Emergency (Essential Power) (No: 2) Ordinance 2021,’’ he said in a statement here, today.

He said the investigation paper would be referred to the deputy public prosecutor as soon as possible.

In this regard, members of the public are cautioned about uploading statements on their social sites to avoid legal action being taken against them.

On May 13, the owner of the account uploaded the status ‘Area Rumah Aku Nilai Impian. Tuan Rumah RM25K, Tetamu RM5K’ on his Twitter.

Police then explained that the pictures which went viral on social media were pictures of house-to-house inspections on the first day of Hari Raya in the Nilai Impian housing area.

The pictures were misinterpreted as actions of issuing of RM30,000 compounds to the public when the incident was actually about the police conducting a check with the media to check the rate of compliance with the Aidilfitri SOP by residents in the area. — Bernama