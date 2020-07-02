Re-opening of schools: July to be a busy month for students, teachers and parents

KUALA LUMPUR: After almost four months of not going to school and studying through home-based learning methods due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students will finally get to resume their studies in school mid this month.

The suspense was in the air, much like that felt during the much-awaited Hari Raya Aidilfitri announcement each year, as students, parents and teachers waited for Senior Minister (Education) Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin to declare the date of the re-opening of schools in a special press conference yesterday.

Students in Forms One to Four, and Remove Class, as well as Years Five and Six will go back to school beginning July 15, while pupils in Years One to Four will do so the following week from July 22.

The re-opening of schools for students not in exam classes is being implemented in stages, following the advice of the Health Ministry and the National Security Council (MKN).

So July will be a busy month not just for the students and teachers but also parents who now have to revise their schedules and make time to cater to the daily schooling needs of their children.

Yesterday also marked one week after schools re-opened for students who will be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM), as well as international examinations.

Pre-school and kindergartens resumed operations yesterday, with attention given to compliance of standard operating procedures (SOP).

Despite their excitement of being back at school and finally meeting their friends, the little ones obediently complied with the procedure and rules which the teachers explained to them.

Besides the announcement of the re-opening of schools, the other good news yesterday was from Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah who said there have been no reported new cases of Covid-19 in the country through local transmissions, whether among Malaysians or foreigners.

In fact, for the first time, Malaysia recorded the lowest number of cases yesterday, with only one new case of imported infection, bringing the cumulative figure to 8,640.

As Dr Noor Hisham had previously said, Malaysia needs 28 days of zero Covid-19 cases before it can be declared free of the pandemic.

The question now is can we continue the fight to free the nation from this dangerous disease?

We are almost at the finishing line, so the public must remain commited to practising the new normal and observing the set SOP by maintaining social distancing, adopting a high level of personal hygiene, staying away from cramped and crowded places, and avoiding getting too close when speaking with people. -Bernama