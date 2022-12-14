Real estate consultant pleads not guilty to cheating over non-existent home loan

KLANG: A real estate consultant today pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here to a charge of deceiving a woman regarding a deposit for a non-existent loan for the purchase of a house in March 2018.

Siti Nur Atiqah Baba, 33, was charged with cheating the 29-year-old woman regarding the payment of a 10 percent deposit amounting to RM25,900 by fraudulently stating that a home loan from a non-existent bank had been approved.

She was accused of committing the offence between March 2 and March 7, 2018 at a supermarket in Klang.

Charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, Siti Nur Atiqah faces imprisonment of not more than 10 years and a fine if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Hanis Zulkapli proposed that bail be set at RM10,000.

However, Magistrate Noorjidah Mohd Jusan fixed bail at 4,500 with one surety after Siti Nur Atiqah’s lawyer, R. Nadarajan, pleaded for a lower amount on the grounds that his client, in addition to currently undergoing medical treatment, had cooperated with the police throughout the case investigation.

Case mention was then set for Feb 13. -Bernama