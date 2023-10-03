Real Madrid striker Benzema doubt to face Espanyol

MADRID: Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is a doubt to feature against Espanyol on Saturday in La Liga after missing the group training session on Thursday.

The French striker has not been able to work with his team-mates this week because of a reported ankle problem.

Club sources told AFP Benzema's involvement against Espanyol will depend on if he can train on Friday or not, and that he has trained individually this week.

Spanish reports say Benzema is not a risk for the club's Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday.

Madrid are second in La Liga, nine points behind leaders Barcelona.

Benzema has had several fitness issues this season and missed France's World Cup defence after suffering a thigh injury. -AFP