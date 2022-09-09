Real Sociedad upset Man Utd 1-0 in Europa League, clubs pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II

ANKARA: Manchester United lost to Spain’s Real Sociedad 1-0 in a UEFA Europa League Group E match in England, with both sides paying homage before the game to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday.

In the second half, Real Sociedad were awarded a penalty kick after home team’s defender Lisandro Martinez handballed in the area, Anadolu Agency reported.

Spanish midfielder Brais Mendez scored from the white spot in the 59th minute at Old Trafford in the winning goal for the Spanish club.

Before the kick-off at Old Trafford, both Manchester United and Real Sociedad players held a minute of silence in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, who was 96.

During the match, the players also wore black armbands.

European football’s governing body expressed its condolences to the Royal Family and British citizens after the death of the long-serving monarch.

“UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world’s most-respected figures,“ UEFA said in a statement.

It added that a moment of silence was observed at all matches involving British clubs on Thursday.-Bernama