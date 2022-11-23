Real test begins for Malaysian duo at Selangor Masters

PETALING JAYA: Sharifuddin Ariffin and Paul San are ready to test themselves on the challenging layout of the Seri Selangor Golf Club when they tee it up in the PKNS-sponsored Selangor Masters of the Asian Development Tour starting today.

Ranked 7th and 9th respectively in the ADT Order of Merit, the Malaysian duo have so much to gain, knowing that good finishes here this week, as well as at the Saudi Open (Dec 8-10) and season-ending Taifong Open (Dec 22-25) will earn them cards to play on the lucrative Asian Tour next year.

The top 10 at the competition of the season based on total money earned, will gain automatic berths to most events on the Asian Tour. But Paul is not thinking that far ahead. “This is my rookie year on the ADT. To be honest, I didn’t expect to be where I am when I played my first event in May,” said Paul.

“But the successes I’ve had so far has given me the impetus to play better and who knows, maybe I might be able to play on the Asian Tour next year,” said the 26-year old who said his game has turned around ever since being coached by Lim Siew Ai.

Paul represented Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University and was their No 1 player at that time. When he was between 12 and 13, Paul would compete in the United States Junior Team championship and that was when he first met Collin Morikawa, now ranked 10th in the official world golf rankings (OWGR).

Paul looks up to Morikawa who stands out because of his ball-striking abilities. “He wasn’t a long driver of the ball then, but he was deadly with his irons. The other Tour player I enjoy watching is Kevin Kisner. He’s a matchplay wizard.”

Paul will tee off today’s first round at 12.50pm off the first tee. He is grouped with Oscar Setterwall of Sweden and Indonesian Jonathan WIjono.

“I’m taking it one step at a time,” said Paul who is sponsored by Saujana GCC, Zenne, Press Metal and Bermaz. “They have been good to me,” he added.

Sharifuddin meanwhile thinks he has a great chance of finishing among the top 10 at the end of the season. “I would like to thank my sponsors Bermaz Motors, Sen Heng and Saujana GCC for supporting me all this while. Without their backing I would not be able to have come this far.”

The 23-year old, whose mentor and coach is his father Ariffin Hj Omar, is also considered a rookie, this being his first appearance on the ADT. Sharifuddin starts his quest for glory at 8:10 this morning on the back nine of Seri Selangor. He is grouped with Kieran Vincent of Zimbabwe and ADT Order of Merit leader Suteepat Prateeptienchai of Thailand.