Realistic approach needed to win Covid-19 war

PETALING JAYA: A more sustainable, long-term and realistic approach is essential if Malaysia is to win the war against Covid-19.

For a start, stakeholders and experts said, the many inconsistencies in the steps taken to break the chain of infection must be addressed quickly.

Furthermore, the politicising and politicking over Covid-19 and the remedial action must stop, they told theSun.

Universiti Malaya professor of epidemiology and public health Dr Sanjay Rampal said that while the government has performed admirably under stress, much of the efforts have been hampered by inconsistent implementation of policies as politicians continue to use it as an issue to gain credit.

Sanjay was commenting on the findings of a recent survey that revealed that 74% of Malaysians believe the country is going in the wrong direction in dealing with the pandemic compared with the global average of 42%.

A total of 500 people in Malaysia were interviewed for the survey by Ipsos, a market research and consulting firm.

The lack of confidence has been exacerbated recently by a sharp increase in the number of infections and fatalities, leading many to believe that the country’s healthcare system is already on the brink of collapse.

Sanjay said the government should also involve all Malaysians in the fight against Covid-19. “This means getting universities, civic organisations and the private sector to work together on a singular consolidated programme and sharing the same vision.”

However, he added that would entail setting more sustainable and realistic long-term expectations.

Universiti Malaya head of social and preventive medicine Dr Victor Hoe said the pace of vaccination should be speeded up to regain public confidence.

He noted that the proportion of the population that has been fully vaccinated, at only 3.5%, is lower than in Cambodia, Brunei, Indonesia and Laos, and even further behind Singapore.

“This is the time when the government needs to take drastic measures,” he said.

He pointed out that the number of cases in the country is still high and is likely to increase further over the next few days.

“We know that around 85% of those who have Covid-19 do not show any symptoms but they can still spread the disease,” he said.

Hoe added that the vaccination drive should not just be speeded up but also extended to reach more people, particularly those in rural and remote areas.

Rusli Nordin, a professor at Taylor’s University, said the irresponsible sharing of fake news must be stopped to address the lack of public confidence. “Fake news can be deadly,” he pointed out.

He said people expect to get immediate immunity upon receiving the first dose of the vaccine, whereas the reality is that it takes at least two weeks for the body to produce the needed antibodies. “Hence, the gap between reality and perception.”

Rusli said the government must also galvanise all public and private effort to work together to rein in infections.

To quicken the pace of vaccination, he said, larger centres are needed.

“Vaccination centres should also be set up at shopping malls, and we must introduce more drive-through vaccination (centres),” he said.

“In other words, use all the best practices to accelerate vaccine delivery especially to the most vulnerable communities,” he added.

Sociologist Dr Charanjit Kaur, an assistant professor at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, said inconsistent action taken against violators of the standard operating procedure has given some people the impression that they are not being treated fairly.

“People have become sceptical of the government’s plans to curb the spread of the virus,” she added.