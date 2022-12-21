Reappointment of Ahmad Jazlan as Felcra chairman postponed: PM

PUTRAJAYA: The reappointment of former Machang member of Parliament Datuk Ahmad Jazlan (pix) as Felcra chairman as announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Dec 16 has been postponed, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I have informed the matter to the deputy prime minister (Ahmad Zahid) that the reappointment has been postponed,“ he told a press conference after chairing a Cabinet meeting here today.

Earlier, Anwar was asked whether the reappointment was seen to be in violation of the Cabinet directive to end the tenures of chairmen and board members of federal statutory bodies who are regarded as political appointees effective Dec 15.

On Dec 16, Ahmad Zahid announced the reappointment of Ahmad Jazlan as Felcra chairman after taking into account the wishes of the representatives of Koperasi Peserta-Peserta Felcra Malaysia Bhd (KPFMB).

Anwar, meanwhile said there was confusion regarding political appointments in government-linked companies.

“I did not say that politicians cannot hold managerial positions but they must be bound by certain conditions and must have qualifications in the field,“ he said.

Anwar said some politicians or members of Parliament might be assigned but the government will set the level of professional capabilities needed, look into their past performance and compliance with regulatory and governance practices.

When asked whether the government would issue guidelines related to political appointments, he said all political appointments have been terminated so that those who are appointed will follow the set guidelines.-Bernama